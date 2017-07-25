FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
Chipmaker ASM International's order intake hits record in 2nd quarter
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits
Earnings
Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
Indonesia
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 25, 2017 / 5:30 PM / 13 hours ago

Chipmaker ASM International's order intake hits record in 2nd quarter

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Dutch chipmaker ASM International NV's second-quarter order intake surged 29 percent to a record quarterly high, it said on Tuesday.

ASM International's quarterly order intake was 206 million euros compared with 159 million euros in same quarter last year and followed a record-high in the first quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast new orders of 201 million euros in the second quarter.

ASM also reported net earnings of 132 million euros, including 84 million euros from a 5 percent sale and dilution of its ASM Pacific Technology stake, compared with net earnings of 35.6 million euros in the same quarter last year.

Demand for memory chips has soared and Europe's tech sector shares have gained more than 14 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Manon Jacob; editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.