* Q2 net profit 292 mln euros vs 283 mln in poll
* Q2 sales 1.228 bln euros in line with forecasts
* Says second-half sales seen stable
AMSTERDAM, July 18 The world's leading chip
equipment maker ASML reported better-than-expected
second-quarter results, and gave an upbeat outlook as far out as
2013 because of strong demand for the hottest consumer gadgets
such as tablets and smartphones.
ASML, which is considered a barometer for the health of the
tech sector, said it expected sales to be stable in the second
half of 2012, and its chief financial officer, Peter Wennink,
added "2013 doesn't look bad."
ASML reported second-quarter net profit of 292 million euros
($356.6 million) on sales of 1.228 billion euros. Analysts
polled by Reuters had expected net profit of 283 million euros
on sales of 1.228 billion euros.
Eric Meurice, ASML's chief executive, forecast second-half
sales of between 2.2 and 2.4 billion euros, fueled by demand for
ultra-thin notebook computers and new smartphone models.
ASML said it is still in talks with some of its customers
about funding research, but gave no further details.
Earlier this month, Intel Corp agreed to invest in
ASML's R&D and to take an equity stake of up to 15 percent,
bankrolling the Dutch firm's research so that it can speed up
the introduction of the next generation of chip-making
technology.
The co-investment program is intended to tie in customers
and speed up the development of new technology that will
eventually lead to much cheaper gadgets.
ASML is expected to clinch similar deals with Taiwan's TSMC
and South Korea's Samsung Electronics, its
other two big customers, within the next few weeks, taking the
total equity investment by customers up to 25 percent.
If Samsung and TSMC do not sign up, the offer will be open
to smaller customers such as SK Hynix and Micron
Technology Inc, analysts said.