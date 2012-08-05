AMSTERDAM Aug 5 ASML, the global chip equipment maker, signed up TSMC to further bankroll its research and development into costly next-generation chip-making kit, the Dutch firm said on Sunday.

ASML said TSMC is investing 276 million euros in research over the coming five years and will also take a 5 percent equity stake in ASML valued at 838 million euros.

ASML cut a similar deal with Intel Corp. in July and said then that it expected to reach similar agreements with TSMC and Samsung Electronics to accelerate the development of its Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology and 450-millimeter lithography tools.