AMSTERDAM Aug 5 ASML, the global chip
equipment maker, signed up TSMC to further bankroll
its research and development into costly next-generation
chip-making kit, the Dutch firm said on Sunday.
ASML said TSMC is investing 276 million euros in research
over the coming five years and will also take a 5 percent equity
stake in ASML valued at 838 million euros.
ASML cut a similar deal with Intel Corp. in July
and said then that it expected to reach similar agreements with
TSMC and Samsung Electronics to accelerate the
development of its Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography
technology and 450-millimeter lithography tools.