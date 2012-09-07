BRIEF-Consolidated Firstfund shareholders elect Cheryl Grant to board
* Firstfund shareholders elect Cheryl A. Grant to the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, Sept 7 ASML Holding NV : * Shareholders approve customer co-investment program
MOSCOW/CARACAS, June 6 A Russian parliamentary committee has slashed projected government revenue by nearly $1 billion to reflect expectations that Venezuela may not make timely payments on bilateral loans, according to a document released on Tuesday.