BRIEF-Zhongxin Information Development sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 20 mln yuan to 22 mln yuan
April 3 Zhongxin Information Development Inc Ltd Shanghai :
AMSTERDAM, July 17 ASML Holding NV : * Shares open up 1.5 percent after Q2 results beat, lifts outlook
April 3 Zhongxin Information Development Inc Ltd Shanghai :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.8 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.38 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016