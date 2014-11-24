BRIEF-Nice Ltd says selected for San Francisco Dept Of Emergency Management's 9-1-1 center upgrade
Nice Ltd - San Francisco Department Of Emergency Management selects Nice for 9-1-1 center upgrade
Nov 24 ASML Holding NV
* Will today outline its expected opportunity to grow net sales to about EUR 10 billion and to triple EPS by 2020
Also announces that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSMC) has ordered two nxe:3350b euv systems for delivery in 2015
* Comscore - announces introduction of Facebook demographic metrics to validated campaign essentials campaign measurement suite