BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Asmo Corp :
* Says it to set up a wholly owned subsidiary named ASMO CATERING MALAYSIA SDN. BHD in Malaysia in the end of May
* Says new unit to be mainly engaged in food related business
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/h5pWur
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.