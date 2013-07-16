* CEO says Kate Bostock feels ASOS "not for her"
* CEO says no row, no payoff
* Shares down 1.3 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, July 16 Kate Bostock, one of the biggest
names in Britain's retail industry, has quit ASOS after
just seven months, deciding the fast-growing online fashion firm
wasn't for her.
Bostock, who started at ASOS as executive director of
product and trading in January after eight years at Britain's
biggest clothing retailer Marks & Spencer, has resigned
and will leave the firm immediately, it said on Tuesday.
Shares in ASOS, which have more than doubled in value over
the last year, were down 1.3 percent to 4,420 pence at 1100 GMT,
valuing the business at 3.6 billion pounds ($5.5 billion).
ASOS founder and Chief Executive Nick Robertson said there
had not been any row and Bostock would not receive a payoff.
"For a number of reasons she feels it's not for her, so
rather than prolong it we just decided to call it a day. You try
these things, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't," he told
Reuters, adding that Bostock was at his side.
"We're doing well and there's lots of good stuff happening
here so it's harder for someone to break into that," he said.
Bostock declined to comment on the phone but said in a
statement: "ASOS is a formidable business and I have great
respect for the team I have been working with: they are right at
the cutting edge of young online fashion. Sadly, I've concluded
that ASOS isn't the right place for me."
Robertson had courted Bostock for a year while she was at
M&S, seeking an executive to steer the firm's next growth
phase.
"ASOS spent a very long time courting her, so the volte face
today is embarrassing for both parties, but the transition from
a 'big company' culture to a young, entrepreneurial company was
always going to be a big ask," said independent retail analyst
Nick Bubb.
Launched in 2000 and floated on London's junior AIM market a
year later, ASOS is one of the biggest success stories of
British retailing in recent times. It is targeting 1 billion
pounds of annual sales by 2015.
The firm, which targets young women looking to emulate the
designer looks of celebrities like Nicole Scherzinger and Cara
Delevingne, has been expanding overseas as its home market
starts to mature.
Last month it posted a 45 percent rise in third quarter
retail sales.
ASOS said Bostock's role would be fulfilled by the existing
retailing team while the board considers whether there is a need
to seek a replacement.