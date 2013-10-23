BRIEF-Alimtiaz Investment's unit secures contract from Kuwait's KNPC
* Unit secures 22 million dinars worth contract for maintenance works at Abdullah Port Refinery of Kuwait National Petroleum Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 23 ASOS PLC : * Proposed placing * Placing of about 1.88 million shares by or on behalf of certain members of management team, including CEO Nicholaas Robertson and CFO Nicholas Beighton * The Placing Shares represent approximately 2.3 pct of the Company's issued share capital * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Unit secures 22 million dinars worth contract for maintenance works at Abdullah Port Refinery of Kuwait National Petroleum Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for secondary offering of up to 31.7 million shares of common stock - SEC filing