LONDON Oct 25 Asos PLC : * Final results for 5 months ended Aug. 31 * Retail sales up 32% (UK retail sales up 13%, international retail sales up

46%) * Retail margin up by 90bps and gross margin up by 90bps * Profit before tax and exceptional items up 42% to £13.2M * 5 million active customers5 at 31 August 2012 (+36% year on year) * Remain positive in our outlook for 2012/13