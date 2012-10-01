LONDON Oct 1 British online fashion retailer
ASOS said a former managing director of Amazon
in the UK will be its new chairman as its seeks more growth
overseas.
The retailer, which targets young women looking to emulate
the designer looks of celebrities like Alexa Chung, Tulisa
Contostavlos and Kate Moss, said on Monday Brian McBride would
succeed Waheed Alli as chairman from Nov. 1.
ASOS said in May that Alli would step down after 12 years
with the firm.
McBride spent almost six years as Amazon's UK MD and prior
to that held senior positions at IBM, Dell and T-Mobile.
"He has a wealth of relevant experience, not just in
e-commerce and technology but in fast growth international
businesses," said ASOS CEO Nick Robertson.
Last month ASOS said it would make year profit forecasts
after it maintained a heady rate of sales growth in its fourth
quarter, buoyed by strong trading in overseas markets such as
the United States and Australia.
Shares in ASOS were down 0.7 percent at 2,183 pence at 0815
GMT, valuing the business at about 1.77 billion pounds ($2.86
billion).