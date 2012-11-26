LONDON Nov 26 ASOS, the fast growing
British online fashion retailer, said it had invested in a firm
that buys and sells pre-owned designer clothing as it seeks to
extend its reach to the luxury resale market.
ASOS said on Monday it had made "a significant minority
investment" in Covetique, appointed a senior representative
board member and will help the firm's management grow the
business over the next few years.
Covetique's website buys and sells clothing, shoes, handbags
and accessories from labels such as Burberry, Mulberry
, Alexander McQueen and Christian Louboutin that are
pre-owned but in pristine condition.
The firm offers free courier collection, quality-checking,
authentication, pricing, photo production, editorial and
shipping.
ASOS, which has bucked the gloomy trend in the UK retail
sector with a 40 percent jump in year profit, targets young
women looking to emulate the designer looks of celebrities such
as Nicole Scherzinger, Tulisa Contostavlos and Pixie Lott.
Customers can buy ASOS' own label products and a selection
of third-party brands, as well as boutique brands and
previously-owned product on ASOS Marketplace. The Covetique deal
represents its first foray into the luxury resale market.