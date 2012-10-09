LONDON Oct 9 British online fashion retailer ASOS is set to appoint Kate Bostock, the former head of general merchandise at Marks & Spencer, as a senior executive, according to an industry source.

Bostock, whose departure from M&S was announced in July, did not leave the company until Oct. 1. She could be officially named in her new post, reporting to ASOS Chief Executive Nick Robertson, as early as Wednesday.

Bostock, who has been linked with ASOS for nearly a year, has years of experience in fashion and retail. She worked for George at Asda, a subsidiary of the world's largest retailer, Wal-Mart, before joining M&S.

ASOS, which targets young women looking to emulate the designer looks of celebrities like Alexa Chung, Tulisa Contostavlos and Kate Moss, declined to comment.

In September, ASOS said it would make year profit forecasts after it maintained a heady rate of sales growth in its fourth quarter, buoyed by strong trading in markets such as the United States and Australia.

Last week, ASOS said Brian McBride, a former managing director of Amazon in the UK, would succeed Waheed Alli as chairman from Nov. 1.

Shares in ASOS closed Tuesday up 0.5 percent at 2,277 pence.