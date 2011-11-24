Nov 23 The head of Marks and Spencers' (MKS.L)
clothing and homewares business, Kate Bostock, is in advanced
talks to take up a senior position at British online fashion
retailer ASOS (ASOS.L), the Financial Times reported on
Thursday.
Bostock, who joined Marks and Spencer in 2004, has held
discussions with ASOS about becoming its managing director, the
FT reported, citing several people familiar with the situation.
"ASOS is a talent-hungry business and is talking to a wide
spectrum of people all the time, but we never comment on any
individual situation," the online company, which is seeking to
make senior appointments as it expands, said, according to the
article.
Bostock, who previously worked in the childrenswear
division of Britain's No. 2 fashion retailer Next and at
Walmart-owned supermarket Asda's (WMT.N) in its clothing
business, denied she was in talks with Asos, the FT said.
ASOS, which earlier this month posted a 66 percent rise in
first-half profit on the back of strong sales growth overseas,
was not available for immediate comment when contacted by
Reuters.
Bostock is also being courted by several other companies,
the FT reported.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)