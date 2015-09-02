LONDON, Sept 2 The founder of British online fashion retailer ASOS is stepping down as chief executive after 15 years that have seen the firm transformed from an internet minnow to a retail powerhouse.

ASOS said on Wednesday that Nick Robertson, who owns 8.4 percent of its equity, according to Reuters data, will quit as CEO but remain at the firm as a non-executive director.

It said Nick Beighton, the company's chief operating officer, would succeed Robertson as CEO, adding the changes take effect immediately. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)