* Founder Nick Robertson steps down as CEO
* To stay on as non-executive director
* COO Nick Beighton becomes CEO
* Shares recoup early losses
By James Davey
LONDON, Sept 2 Nick Robertson, the founder of
British online fashion retailer ASOS, has quit as chief
executive after 15 years in which he transformed the Internet
start-up into a retail powerhouse with millions of fans around
the world.
ASOS, whose fast fashion is popular with Internet savvy
twentysomethings as well as celebrities such as singer Rita Ora,
said on Wednesday that Nick Beighton, its chief operating
officer, would take over the top job with immediate effect.
Robertson, who started the business in 2000, made it one of
the retail success stories of the original dot-com boom. But
competition has increased as new online rivals have sprung up
and established retailers now also sell via the web.
ASOS had a tough 2014 when it issued three profit warnings,
hurt by the intensifying competition, a step-up in investment,
the negative impact of exchange rates and a fire at its main
warehouse. But its shares have risen 17 percent so far in 2015
as trading has recovered.
Last month, the company raised its full-year profit guidance
after a strong third quarter in which its global active customer
base grew to 9.7 million.
Uncertainty over whether the loss of Robertson could hinder
growth contributed to a fall of over 5 percent in ASOS shares
early on Wednesday.
But most analysts viewed the succession as orderly, noting
the recent appointment of Helen Ashton as chief financial
officer had freed Beighton to focus on operational matters.
They were also relaxed about the changes as Robertson, 48,
is staying on as a non-executive director.
ASOS shares rebounded and were up 1 percent at 30.13 pounds
($46.13) by 12:18 GMT.
"It is not a big surprise, as he (Robertson) has been a
little disengaged from the business recently," independent
retail analyst Nick Bubb said. "Beighton has been well groomed
as his successor."
Bubb noted, however, that investors would wonder about
possible share sales, given Robertson's 8.4 percent stake in the
group, worth about 212 million pounds.
Robertson declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
SUCCESS STORY
Robertson, a former advertising executive and great-grandson
of tailor Austin Reed, started the-then As Seen on Screen with
Quentin Griffiths and floated it on London's Alternative
Investment Market at 20 pence in 2001.
When the Internet bubble burst this led to the spectacular
failure of several web-based companies, but ASOS went from
strength to strength as Robertson pushed it into new countries,
expanded its offer of own-brand and branded products to more
than 80,000 and was quick to exploit the benefits of social
media.
ASOS became the big success story of the British retail
scene. The shares hit a high of 71.95 pounds in February 2014,
giving it a market capitalisation of 6 billion pounds before the
first of last year's profit warnings.
The company is now valued at 2.53 billion pounds or more
than two-and-a-half times the value of department store
Debenhams.
Beighton, 47, joined ASOS in 2009 as finance chief stepping
up to COO in October. He was widely regarded by analysts as the
heir apparent.
"We do not anticipate any sudden change in strategic
direction," analysts at Liberum said, retaining their "hold"
stance. "ASOS clearly has momentum in most of its key regions.
We remain wary of the high rating but the market appears willing
to accept this as long as the sales growth ... continues."
Despite coming off historic highs, ASOS remains highly
rated, trading at 68.6 times analysts' earnings forecasts,
according to Reuters data. That compares with 34.5 times and
24.4 times for the world's top two clothing retailers, Inditex
and H&M respectively.
($1 = 0.6532 pounds)
