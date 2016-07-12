LONDON, July 12 British online fashion retailer
ASOS on Tuesday forecast a full-year sales performance
at the upper end of guidance after reporting a
better-than-expected sales growth.
Established in 2000 for fashion-conscious twentysomethings,
ASOS was an early e-commerce success story, but is seeing
growing competition from the likes of Germany's Zalando
and British rival Boohoo, as well as from
traditional store-based chains improving their online offerings.
The firm said total retail sales rose 30 percent to 500.5
million pounds ($654.1 million) in the four months to June 30.
That compares to analysts' average forecast of growth of
22.9 percent and 21 percent in the first half of its 2015-16
financial year.
UK sales rose 28 percent, while international sales
increased 31 percent with sales growth acceleration across the
U.S., European Union and Rest of World segments.
"We now anticipate full-year sales growth at the upper end
of the 20-25 percent (guided) range," said Chief Executive Nick
Beighton.
"We remain confident in delivering current market pretax
profit expectations for the year."
Retail gross margin for the period fell 180 basis points, in
line with guidance and reflecting price cuts. Full-year guidance
of an up to 50 basis points decline was maintained.
With 59 percent of ASOS' sales generated from outside of the
UK the firm is insulated from any downturn in demand in its home
market in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
The depreciation of sterling versus the dollar and euro post
the Brexit vote also allows ASOS to reduce prices and drive
sales in its international markets.
Shares in ASOS, which listed at 20 pence in 2001, have
increased 42 percent over the last six months and closed at
4,301 pence on Monday, valuing the business at 3.6 billion
pounds.
($1 = 0.7652 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)