LONDON, April 4 British online fashion retailer
Asos raised its guidance for full-year sales growth
after it reported a better-than-expected 38 percent rise in its
first half, driven by accelerating international demand.
The company, which has more than 14 million active
customers, said on Tuesday that full-year retail sales would
rise by between 30 and 35 percent, up from its previous 25-30
percent guidance.
It reported retail sales of 889.2 million pounds for the six
months to end-February, beating consensus of 879 million pounds.
Pretax profit rose 14 percent on 27.3 million pounds on total
group revenue of 911.5 million pounds.
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
