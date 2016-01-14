LONDON Jan 14 British online fashion retailer
ASOS reported a recovery in international sales growth
on Thursday, helped by moves to make its prices abroad more
responsive to exchange rate volatility.
ASOS said total retail sales rose 22 percent in the four
months ended Dec. 31, with UK sales up 25 percent and
international sales up 20 percent, compared with growth of 27
percent and 11 percent respectively for 2014/15.
However, it said the retail gross margin slipped about 40
basis points as it cut prices and kept investing in warehouses
and technology.
ASOS has been helped to recover from a tough 2014 when it
issued three profit by introducing a pricing system that allows
it to charge prices country by country to reflect fluctuating
exchange rates.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter)