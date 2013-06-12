LONDON, June 12 British online fashion retailer
ASOS reported "phenomenal" demand for Primark products
in the first week of its trial with the discount clothes chain,
as it posted another huge surge in sales in its third quarter.
ASOS, which targets young women aiming to emulate the
designer looks of celebrities such as Nicole Scherzinger and
Cara Delevingne, began a limited trial of Primark fashion items
last week, marking the clothing chain's first foray online.
"The response has been phenomenal," ASOS chief executive
Nick Robertson told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Clearly there's a very high demand for Primark products
among our customer group; and with the internet increasingly
being the preferred channel of purchase, those customers are
missing out if Primark isn't online."
While Britain's traditional high street stores have suffered
as consumers juggle job insecurity and squeezed incomes, online
retailers are faring far better. ASOS in particular has bucked
the trend, tapping into demand from value-seeking
twentysomethings for both branded and own-label products.
The company reported a 45 percent rise in year-on-year
retail sales to 194 million pounds ($302 million) in the three
months to May 31, helped by demand-boosting price reductions on
own-brand products.
The rise was ahead of a company compiled consensus forecast
for a 41.8 percent increase and the 37 percent rise in the
second quarter.
ASOS shares were up 4.2 percent at 41.48 pounds by 0741 GMT.
UK sales jumped 39 percent to 64 million pounds, with
international sales up 48 percent to 129 million pounds, driven
by stronger growth in countries where it has dedicated websites,
such as the United States, France, Germany and Australia.
The company now makes 67 percent of retail sales overseas
and has unveiled plans to strengthen that with the launch of a
Chinese-language website in October.
ASOS said its retail gross margin increased by 10 basis
points in the quarter and that it should improve for the year as
a whole.
The group said it expects full-year results to be in line
with expectations.
The concensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 19 analysts was
for a full-year pretax profit of 53 million pounds.