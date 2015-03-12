LONDON, March 12 British online fashion retailer
ASOS signalled a return to form on Thursday when it
reported a 19 percent rise in second quarter retail sales,
sending its shares to a near 10 month high.
ASOS, which lost almost two thirds of its market value last
year because of a warehouse fire and three profit warnings, said
retail sales in the three months to Feb. 28 were driven by a 30
percent jump in UK sales and a 12 percent rise in international
sales.
"The second quarter saw a marked acceleration of sales
growth vs the first quarter, which should please investors today
and reassure that ASOS is back on track," analysts at Barclays
said.
Chief Executive Nick Robertson said the international sales
had been given a boost by their move to use zonal pricing, which
allows them to charge vary prices in different countries.
As a result the group expects its profit before tax for the
full year to be in line with market forecasts. Analysts polled
by Reuters expect profit for the year ending August to hit 45
million pounds.
"Zonal pricing seems to be working and infrastructure
investments are on track, putting the long-term positive thesis
on ASOS back on track," analysts at Barclays said.
Until last year ASOS had been the great success story of
British retailing and a darling of the stock market, helped by
its appeal to internet-savvy twentysomethings and high-profile
fans including singer Rita Ora and U.S. First Lady Michelle
Obama.
Having floated at 20 pence in 2001, ASOS shares hit a high
of 71.95 pounds last February. They finished last year at 25.76
pounds however and were on Thursday trading 20 percent higher at
39.37 pounds.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)