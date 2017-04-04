* Raises full-year sales forecast by 5 pct points
* Lower prices in international markets driving growth
* Keeps pretax profit forecasts unchanged
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half
results
(Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, April 4 Online fashion retailer Asos
lifted its sales forecast on Tuesday as a tailwind from
the weaker pound allowed it to cut prices to maintain fast
growth in markets from the United States to Russia.
The British company, which sells fashion aimed at
twenty-somethings, said full-year sales would increase by
between 30 and 35 percent, but it kept its forecasts for the
bottom line unchanged as it said pressure on margins, which fell
40 basis points in the first half, would continue in the second.
Shares in Asos, which is valued at 5 billion pounds ($6.2
billion) and trades on an eye-watering price-earnings ratio of
146, fell 4.5 percent to 57.07 pounds.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley said Asos had left its profit
forecast unchanged because growth increasingly was coming from
the rest of the world where it had invested in lower prices and
faster delivery.
"The shares have had a strong run into the results and are
trading at a premium to peers, so they could be under a bit of
pressure given the lack of a pretax profit upgrade," they said.
Chief Executive Nick Beighton said the company had lowered
prices for its customers overseas, helping international retail
sales grow 54 percent in the six months to end-February to 548.4
million pounds.
Sales in Britain rose by 18 percent to 340.8 million pounds,
he said, noting it was a "solid" performance in a more
promotional market.
Beighton said the drop in the retail margin to 47 percent
was mainly due to a loyalty scheme in Britain and lower
international prices, although increased input costs also had an
impact.
"I am expecting greater pressure on our import costs over
the course of the rest of the year while sterling remains weak,"
he told reporters.
"The flip side is the weaker pound gives us the opportunity
to grow our business, which is predominantly exports, much
harder than we anticipated before June 23 last year."
The drop in the value of the pound after Britain voted to
leave the European Union has put pressure on input costs for
retailers that pay for imported goods in sterling.
Asos, however, is able to offset some of this impact by
using dollar and euro revenues from its international sales.
The company, which has more than 14 million active customers
and launches 4,500 new styles each week, had predicted sales
growth of 25-30 percent before Tuesday's upgrade.
It said it was on track to report full-year pretax profit in
line with market expectations, which average 80.6 million
pounds.
First-half pretax profit came in at 27.3 million pounds,
broadly in line with forecasts.
($1 = 0.8037 pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and Susan Fenton)