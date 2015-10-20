* New CEO says international strategy to have "tighter
focus"
* 2014-15 profit up 1 pct
* Forecasts sales growth of 20 pct in 2015-16
* Shares rise up to 8.7 pct
(Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, Oct 20 British online fashion retailer
ASOS will concentrate its efforts and investment on
its main markets of Britain, France, Germany and the United
States, its new boss said on Tuesday.
ASOS currently has nine locally focused websites also
covering markets in Spain, Italy, Australia, Russia and China.
"Over the next couple of years our focus will be around
keeping the UK business hot, with plenty of product innovation,"
said Chief Executive Nick Beighton.
"I will (also) be focusing on the eurozone, particularly
France and Germany, and the third main point of focus is the
U.S.." Beighton said China, which ASOS entered in 2013, remained
in "start up mode".
ASOS' founder Nick Robertson quit as CEO last month after 15
years in which he transformed the Internet start-up into a
retail powerhouse.
He was succeeded by Beighton, who stepped up from the chief
operating officer role. Robertson has, however, remained a
non-executive director.
The firm, whose fast fashion is popular with Internet savvy
twentysomethings, met forecasts with a 1 percent rise in 2014-15
profit and said trading in its new financial year had started
well.
Shares in ASOS, which tend to be volatile and were already
up 51 percent over the last year, rose by as much as 8.7 percent
on Tuesday thanks to a positive outlook statement and a well
received presentation to analysts.
ASOS forecast sales growth for the 2015-16 year of about 20
percent, a maintained operating margin of 4 percent and 80
million pounds ($124 million) of investment. It has a target to
eventually hit 2.5 billion pounds of annual sales.
ASOS made a pretax profit of 47.5 million pounds in the year
to August 31, on retail sales up 17 percent to 1.12 billion
pounds. UK sales rose 27 percent, while international sales were
up 11 percent.
The firm had a tough 2014 when it issued three profit
warnings but its trading recovered in 2015, helped by price cuts
and a pricing system that allows it to charge prices country by
country to reflect fluctuating exchange rates.
ASOS shares listed at 20 pence in 2001 and hit a high of
71.95 pounds in February 2014, giving it a market value of 6
billion pounds before the first of last year's profit warnings.
At 30.99 pounds the stock now has a market capitalisation of
2.58 billion pounds or more than two-and-a-half times the value
of department store Debenhams.
($1 = 0.6462 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Keith Weir)