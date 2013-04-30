LONDON, April 30 British online fashion retailer ASOS posted an 11 percent rise in first half profit and remained positive on its outlook for the year, saying trading momentum was strong.

ASOS, whose celebrity fans include United States First Lady Michelle Obama, said on Tuesday it made an underlying pretax profit of 25.7 million pounds ($39.8 million) in the six months to Feb. 28.

That was in line with analysts consensus forecasts and up from 23.1 million pounds in the same period of the 2011-12 year.

The firm, which targets young women looking to emulate the designer looks of celebrities like Nicole Scherzinger and Cara Delevingne, said group revenue increased 33 percent to 359.7 million pounds.

However, retail gross margin was 60 basis points lower, partly reflecting lower prices and a higher proportion of UK sales, which attract VAT sales tax.

"Our international roll out continues and our 1 billion pounds sales ambition for the group is firmly in our sights," said the firm.