LONDON, April 30 British online fashion retailer
ASOS posted an 11 percent rise in first half profit and
remained positive on its outlook for the year, saying trading
momentum was strong.
ASOS, whose celebrity fans include United States First Lady
Michelle Obama, said on Tuesday it made an underlying pretax
profit of 25.7 million pounds ($39.8 million) in the six months
to Feb. 28.
That was in line with analysts consensus forecasts and up
from 23.1 million pounds in the same period of the 2011-12 year.
The firm, which targets young women looking to emulate the
designer looks of celebrities like Nicole Scherzinger and Cara
Delevingne, said group revenue increased 33 percent to 359.7
million pounds.
However, retail gross margin was 60 basis points lower,
partly reflecting lower prices and a higher proportion of UK
sales, which attract VAT sales tax.
"Our international roll out continues and our 1 billion
pounds sales ambition for the group is firmly in our sights,"
said the firm.