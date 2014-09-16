LONDON, Sept 16 British online fashion retailer ASOS said it would meet market expectations for pretax profit in the 2013-14 year, though it cautioned the outcome for 2014-15 would only be at a similar level to 2013-14 reflecting planned investment.

The firm, which issued a profit warning in June and also suffered a fire at its main warehouse, said on Tuesday that in the 2014-15 year it would make significant investments in its international pricing and proposition, as well as in its logistical infrastructure and technology platform.

In the three months to Aug. 31, its fiscal fourth quarter, ASOS's retail sales increased 15 percent, with the UK up 33 percent and international up 6 percent.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)