LONDON Dec 11 British online fashion retailer
ASOS maintained a heady rate of sales growth in its
first quarter, buoyed by strong trading both in its home market
and overseas.
The retailer, which targets young women looking to emulate
the designer looks of celebrities like Nicole Scherzinger,
Tulisa Contostavlos and Cheryl Cole, said on Tuesday its retail
sales rose 30 percent to 165.8 million pounds ($266.5 million)
in the three months to Nov. 30.
That compares with analysts' forecasts of about 29 percent
and growth of 31 percent in the fourth quarter of the previous
year.
ASOS, whose celebrity fans include United States First Lady
Michelle Obama, said its retail gross margin fell 100 basis
points year-on-year, reflecting a strong comparative period, the
UK accounting for a larger percentage of total sales than
initially planned and price cuts.
"We remain positive in our outlook," the firm said.