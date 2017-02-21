Feb 21 UK-based investment manager Aspect Capital Ltd said it named Anna Hull as chief risk officer and appointed her to the company's board.

Hull will be responsible for the oversight of investment and operational risk across the company's business, and will play a greater role in determining the company's strategic plans, Aspect said.

Based in Aspect's London headquarters, Hull was previously heading the company's risk team as a director. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)