BRIEF-Versartis announces three year Somavaratan data
* Three-year Vertical/Vista study results support selection of 3.5 mg/kg twice-monthly dose regimen for phase 3 Velocity trial underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday it planned to reduce its investment in South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare, although it will retain a board seat and significant shareholding.
Britain's biggest drugmaker intends to offload around 6 percent of Aspen's issued share capital through a placing with institutional investors, leaving it with a stake of around 13 percent.
* Three-year Vertical/Vista study results support selection of 3.5 mg/kg twice-monthly dose regimen for phase 3 Velocity trial underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reports 23 percent revenue growth to 2.2 million euros ($2.35 million) for Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9381 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Largest Cellvizio study to date demonstrates near perfect correlation with histology in key GI procedures