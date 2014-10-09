JOHANNESBURG Oct 9 South Africa generic
drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare has teamed up with
shareholder GlaxoSmithKline PLC to extend its foothold
in Japan, a lucrative market for low-cost medicines, it said on
Thursday.
Aspen, Africa's biggest generic drugmaker, would sell a 25
percent stake in a newly established Japanese business to
GlaxoSmithKline, which already owns about 12 percent of Aspen.
Under the deal, GlaxoSmithKline would transfer distribution
rights of certain products to the new entity, Aspen Japan. GSK
would also provide Aspen Japan with a pipeline for a number
generic medicines.
Politicians in the world's second-biggest pharmaceutical
market are lobbying for more generic drugs to go on sale to
bring down the cost of healthcare for a rapidly ageing
population.
Shares in Aspen climbed 4.3 percent to 354.51 rand by 1050
GMT, outpacing 1.5 percent gain in the JSE Top-40 index
.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)