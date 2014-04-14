BRIEF-Trustco Q1 earnings per share $0.114
* Trustco Bank Corp N Y says q1 return on average assets (roa) of 0.91 pct compared to 0.89 pct in Q1 of 2016
April 14 Insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd said it offered to acquire Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd for about $3.2 billion in cash and stock.
Endurance's offer of $47.50 per share represents a premium of about 21 percent to Aspen's Friday closing. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* National Security Group Inc releases estimates of spring storm losses