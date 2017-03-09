WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
JOHANNESBURG, March 9 South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare forecasts sales of about 2 billion rand ($152 million)in China over the next 12 months, the drugmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
"I think we'll do sales of about 2 billion over the next 12 months," Stephen Saad told Reuters, referring to China where the firm started trading in the past six months. ($1 = 13.2000 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.