JOHANNESBURG, March 9 South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare forecasts sales of about 2 billion rand ($152 million)in China over the next 12 months, the drugmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.

"I think we'll do sales of about 2 billion over the next 12 months," Stephen Saad told Reuters, referring to China where the firm started trading in the past six months. ($1 = 13.2000 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)