WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
JOHANNESBURG, March 9 South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd reported a 6 percent rise in first-half profit on Thursday, helped by the results of a recently acquired portfolio of medicines from AstraZeneca .
Aspen, the biggest generic drugmaker in the southern hemisphere, said normalised headline earnings per share rose to 692 cents in the six months ended December 2016, from 656 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.
Aspen said the results were largely boosted by the $770 million acquisition of marketing rights to a portfolio of anaesthetics from AstraZeneca in September last year. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.