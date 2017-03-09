JOHANNESBURG, March 9 South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd reported a 6 percent rise in first-half profit on Thursday, helped by the results of a recently acquired portfolio of medicines from AstraZeneca .

Aspen, the biggest generic drugmaker in the southern hemisphere, said normalised headline earnings per share rose to 692 cents in the six months ended December 2016, from 656 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Aspen said the results were largely boosted by the $770 million acquisition of marketing rights to a portfolio of anaesthetics from AstraZeneca in September last year. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)