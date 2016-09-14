(Recasts with growth outside home market; adds CEO comment; adds smaller rival)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare Holdings will use its recent acquisitions of GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca product lines to move into China, the firm's chief executive said.

Aspen has been expanding rapidly outside South Africa, where a heavily regulated pharmaceuticals market has put a cap on growth, and in its latest push announced this week said it would buy GlaxoSmithKline's portfolio of anaesthetic drugs for $370 million.

Sales by the firm's South African unit were down 1 percent to 8.1 billion rand ($564 million), and would have fared worse had it not been for a two thirds jump in exports.

Aspen, which earlier this month also concluded a deal to take AstraZeneca's anaesthetics brands outside the United States, has positioned itself to ramp up sales outside its home market, Chief Executive Stephen Saad said.

Aspen's European business alone is now bigger than its home market and the next target is China, he said.

"Worldwide our biggest sales force is now in China," he said, adding that the latest acquisition has boosted its sales representatives in the world's second largest economy to more than 600 people.

Previously the firm has had to rely on third party distributors in China.

"We are now looking for economies of scale," said Saad, adding that the company was adding products, such as the anaesthetics, that fit in with its therapeutic platform.

Aspen said headline earnings per share (EPS) fell to 889 cents in the year to end-June, compared with 1,149.9 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Shares in Aspen closed 1.2 percent firmer at 340.07 rand, recovering from a drop of 1.7 percent before its results.

Another South African drugmaker Ascendis, which has also acquired brands outside Africa's most advanced economy, reported a 39 percent rise in sales.

Ascendis Chief Executive Karsten Wellner told Reuters the acquisitions would boost Ascendis's sales mix from less than a quarter in foreign markets to about half by end of next year, as it moves to diversify away from the volatility of South Africa's rand currency.

($1 = 14.3175 rand)