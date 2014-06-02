UPDATE 1-ECB can provide emergency cash to French banks if needed -Nowotny
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
June 2 Insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings increased its offer for Aspen Insurance Holdings by $2.00 to $49.50 per share after its initial bid was rejected.
The increased offer, which gives Aspen shareholders the option of taking cash or shares or a combination of both, values Aspen at $3.2 billion, Endurance said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SHANGHAI, April 22 China's securities regulator has fined a former Shenzhen bourse official 251 million yuan ($36.5 million) for making illegal trades to profit from company IPOs, underscoring Beijing's drive to root out bad behaviour in its equities markets.