JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
:
* Headline earnings per share increased 21% to 788,0 cents
* Revenue from continuing operations increased 27% to R19,3
billion
* Total distribution to shareholders of 157 cents per share
* Debt levels will initially be close to self-imposed limits,
but gearing
expected to fall through strong cash flows
* Ngaged in a major debt raising and restructure exercise to
support the
impending transactions
* Well positioned to extend the solid performance achieved in
the past year
through organic growth