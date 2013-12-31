Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
JOHANNESBURG Dec 31 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : * Says acquisition of the GSK's manufacturing business expected to complete during Q2 of 2014 * Material operations of GSK's Arixtra And Fraxiparine/Fraxodi brands to be transferred to co on 1 January 2014
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year