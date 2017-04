Dec 10 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

* Abbas Hussain has confirmed that he intends to tender his resignation as a director of company with effect from Feb. 1 2015

* David Redfern has been nominated by GSK to replace Abbas as its nominee director on Aspen board with effect from that date

* David is GSK's chief strategy officer and chairman of VIIV Healthcare Limited