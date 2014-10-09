Oct 9 Aspocomp Group Plc :
* Says issued a notice on statutory labor co-determination
concerning all its personnel at Teuva plant regarding
consolidation of production in Finland, possible closing of
Teuva plant
* Expects that combining production and development in
Finland will yield annual savings of about 0.9 million euros
* Says cooperation negotiations concern a total of 36
employees
* Says in the event the negotiations lead to the closing of
the Teuva plant, it would generate a one-time cost of about 1.5
million euros to be recognized in the last quarter of 2014
* Says full-year guidance remains unchanged
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)