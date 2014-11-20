Nov 20 Aspocomp Group Plc :

* Total of 34 personnel, consisting of 28 non-salaried and 6 salaried employees, will be made redundant and production at Teuva plant will be closed down

* Expects combining production and development in Finland will yield annual savings of about 0.9 million euros

* Closing of Teuva plant will generate a one-time cost of about 1.5 million euros to be recognized in Q4 2014

* Expects that closing of Teuva plant will not affect company's net sales or its development in coming years