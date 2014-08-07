BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
Aug 7 Aspocomp Group Plc : * Aspocomp's interim report January 1 - June 30, 2014 * Says Q2 net sales EUR 6.6 million versus EUR 4.8 million * Says Q2 EBITDA EUR 0.3 million versus EUR 0.7 million * Says Q2 operating loss EUR 0.1 million versus profit EUR 0.3 million * Sees 2014 net sales of between EUR 20-25 million and operating profit
ex-items of between loss EUR 0.5 million and profit 1.5 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.