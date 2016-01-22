AMSTERDAM Jan 22 ASR, the Dutch state-owned
insurer which is due to be privatised, said on Friday it would
buy the asset management operations of state bank BNG for an
undisclosed sum to strengthen its position as a third-party
asset manager.
BNG, which is half-owned by local authorities and
half by the Dutch central government, lends primarily to public
authorities.
Its asset management arm, whose team of about 10 will also
join ASR, runs almost 5 billion euros (dollars) in funds for
public bodies, universities, charities, pension funds and
medical insurers.
"The acquisition of BNG Vermogensbeheer takes ASR a step
closer to its goal of becoming a key player in the sphere of
asset management for external players," ASR said in a statement.
The government plans to sell the insurer later this year.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)