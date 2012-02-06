* Finance minister supports extending bonus ban
AMSTERDAM Feb 6 A ban on bonuses at Dutch
financial institutions which received state aid should be
extended to include state-owned insurer ASR, finance minister
Jan Kees de Jager said on Monday.
The Netherlands paid out nearly 40 billion euros ($53
billion) to rescue its domestic financial sector when the credit
crisis swept the globe in 2008.
Dutch financial services group ING, which received
10 billion euros state aid in 2008, attracted public and
political condemnation last year when it said it wanted to pay
bonuses of up to 1.25 million. Days later, it cancelled the
payouts.
The government then announced a ban on bonuses at financial
institutions which received state aid. The move did not apply to
ASR, which was nationalised in 2008 as part of the bailout of
financial groups ABN AMRO and Fortis.
De Jager said in a debate about financial
regulation in parliament that the bonus ban should also apply to
ASR.
Matthijs Huizing, a Liberal Party member of parliament, had
said: "It cannot be that taxpayers' support drains away in the
form of variable pay. We cannot justify that".
The government nationalised the Dutch operations of ABN AMRO
and Fortis in October 2008 and gave capital injections to Aegon
, ING and SNS Reaal.
Opposition parties last week proposed a complete ban on
bonuses across all wage groups at all banks and insurers, saying
variable pay created the wrong incentive. The proposal is
unlikely to attract majority support in parliament.
($1 = 0.7621 euro)
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Greg Mahlich)