AMSTERDAM Jan 18 The Netherlands has chosen ABN
Amro, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to
coordinate the possible listing of state-owned insurer ASR, the
state agency in charge said on Monday.
The insurer, the former insurance arm of Belgian financial
group Fortis, is slated to be privatised this year as the Dutch
financial sector puts the 2008 financial crisis behind it.
The NLFI state agency said it would select further syndicate
members and co-lead managers after a debate in the Dutch
parliament. The insurer reported a book value of 3.37 billion
euros at the end of the first half of 2015.
NLFI said fees would be capped at 4.5 million euros shared
between all the syndicate banks. NM Rothschild & Sons and Lazard
were appointed financial advisers while international law firm
Clifford Chance will serve as legal adviser.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by David Clarke)