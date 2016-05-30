AMSTERDAM May 30 Insurer ASR IPO-ASRN.AS, which is being re-privatised by the Dutch state, on Monday set an indicative price range in its initial public offering that values it at 2.7 billion euros to 3.3 billion euros ($3 billion to $3.7 billion).

The indicative price per share is 18-22 euros for 52.2 million shares, or 35 percent of the total, with an overallotment option of 7.8 million shares, which would bring the offering up to 40 pct.

The state would raise between 1.08 billion euros and 1.32 billion euros assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option for the IPO on June 10. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)