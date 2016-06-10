* ASR one of last Dutch state holdings to be privatised

* Shares rise 3.1 percent after trading begins

* SNS Bank next on list (Updates with background, quotes from CEO)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, June 9 Insurer ASR, one of the last financial institutions under control of the Dutch state to be re-privatised, was valued at 2.9 billion euros ($3.3 billion) on its stockmarket debut.

Including an overallotment option, the Dutch state will raise around 1.17 billion euros selling a 40 percent stake in ASR, the Netherlands' fourth-largest insurer.

The shares rose to 20.14 euros by midday Friday after being priced at 19.50 euros late Thursday.

The government split ASR and ABN Amro out from former Belgian owner Fortis in a 16.8 billion euro rescue scheme in 2008, pumping 4 billion euros into ASR.

The insurer remained profitable throughout its time under government stewardship and its solvency was never in doubt. In February ASR reported a 25 percent rise in full-year 2015 operating profit to 521 million euros($580 million).

CEO Jos Baeten told Reuters on the sidelines of a listing celebration at the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam that the company had marketed itself to investors as a reliable dividend rather than a growth stock -- and had received a warm welcome.

"Because we generate capital, we stand out in comparison with some of our European peers," he said.

ASR returned 170 million euros to taxpayers in 2015, and has said it will seek to maintain a payout ratio of 45-55 percent of operating profits as a private company.

When ASR announced its intention to seek a listing in May, it said its solvency ratio stood at 185 percent under Europe's new Solvency II rules. Analysts look to this figure as an indicator of a company's ability to pay dividends.

ASR is the Netherlands' largest disability insurer, and a major seller of property and casualty, funeral and health insurance.

The Dutch state has said it will gradually sell off its stakes in ASR and ABN Amro which returned to the stock market in November.

The largest financial services firm now remaining in state hands is SNS Bank, which was rescued in 2013 amid heavy losses on its real estate portfolio.

The Cabinet has said it intends to return SNS to private hands but has not said whether that will happen by stock market listing or a sale to a private investor.

Analysts believe the state will seek an IPO for SNS in the fall as long as financial markets are stable.

($1 = 0.8839 euro) (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by G Crosse and Elaine Hardcastle)