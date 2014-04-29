* First quarter organic sales growth 4 pct vs forecast 3 pct
* Swedish lock maker says clear improvement in European
market
* Harsh winter weather weighs on Americas business
* Shares rise 1.4 pct
STOCKHOLM, April 29 Assa Abloy, the
world's biggest lock maker, posted stronger than expected first
quarter like-for-like sales on Tuesday as business picked up in
Europe to offset a weather-related slowdown across the Atlantic.
Assa, which makes locks under brands including Yale and Pan
Pan, has seen demand recover up the past quarters, mainly in the
United States, but recently also in its biggest market, Europe,
where the debt crisis weighed on demand for years.
"The first quarter was characterized by a clear improvement
in Europe, helped to some extent by the effect of Easter, but
some weakening in the USA, probably due to the very cold
weather," Chief Executive Johan Molin said in a statement.
The company, which has racked up dozens of acquisitions in
recent years to expand its position in a fragmented industry,
said sales excluding acquisitions and currency swings rose 4
percent year on year - above analysts' expectations of 3
percent.
Assa, a rival to U.S. Ingersoll-Rand and Stanley
Black & Decker, said organic sales growth in Europe rose
to 5 percent from 1 percent in the preceding quarter, outpacing
its Americas and Asia/Pacific markets.
Earnings before interest and tax, excluding one-off items,
rose to 1.86 billion crowns ($284.3 million), just below a mean
forecast of 1.89 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Overall sales rose 13 percent year on year, in line with
forecasts.
($1 = 6.5414 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Oskar von Bahr; Editing by
John Stonestreet)