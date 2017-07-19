FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Lockmaker Assa Abloy suffers as China sales fall again
July 19, 2017 / 7:57 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 3-Lockmaker Assa Abloy suffers as China sales fall again

3 Min Read

* Q2 Asia-Pacific sales down 6 pct vs forecast 1 pct rise

* Q2 operating profit 3.1 bln SEK, just below forecast

* Shares fall as much as 6 pct to five month low (Adds CEO, analyst comment, updates shares)

By Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lockmaker, reported a drop in second-quarter sales in China on Wednesday, dashing hopes of a recovery there after a steady previous quarter.

Shares in the Swedish company, which has been outgrowing rivals helped by acquisitions and a shift towards digital access systems, fell as much as 6 percent to a five month low.

"I have strong confidence in China longer-term," Chief Executive Johan Molin told Reuters. "But they have for a number of years over-invested: currently, new construction has exceeded demand."

Molin said customers were delaying orders, especially in north China and particularly for fire doors, while digital door locks sales were growing. He saw a slight drop in Chinese sales for the whole of 2017 after a 4 percent fall in the first half.

DNB Markets analyst Mattias Holmberg said it was reasonable for Assa Abloy to blame broader market conditions in China as there was a surplus of new housing in the country. He has a "hold" rating on the company's shares.

The fall in Chinese demand pushed organic sales - which exclude acquisitions - in Assa Abloy's Asia-Pacific division down 6 percent in the second quarter, far below expectations for a 1 percent rise.

In the first quarter, sales in the division, which accounted for 13 percent of the group total last year, were up 3 percent.

For the whole group, operating profit rose 7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 3.1 billion Swedish crowns ($375 million), just below the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Group organic sales rose 2 percent against an expected 3 percent increase, and a 6 percent gain in the first quarter. The timing of Easter and a drop in sales in Brazil and the Middle East as well as in China offset increases in Europe and the Americas.

Molin said he still expected full-year organic sales within the company's 2-4 percent target range.

He said the drop in Brazilian sales was due to a weak market and the company had not lost market share there, while the decline in the Middle East was mainly due to a decision to reduce inventories at a key distributor.

At 1225 GMT, Assa Abloy shares were down 5.4 percent at 174 crowns, the biggest fall by a European blue-chip stock. ($1 = 8.3043 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by David Evans and Mark Potter)

