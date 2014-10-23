* Says strong growth in Americas, Entrance Systems

* Says good growth also in EMEA despite slow economy

* Q3 EBIT 2.50 bln SEK vs consensus 2.43 bln

* Q3 organic sales growth 4 pct vs consensus 3.6 pct (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lock maker, posted on Thursday third-quarter profis slightly above expectations on the back of strong demand in North America, but said sales growth held up also in Europe despite a sluggish economy.

The Swedish group, which makes locks under brands such as Yale and Pan Pan, said earnings before interest and tax rose to 2.50 billion crowns ($343.6 million) from a year-ago 2.09 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 2.43 billion.

"My judgment is that the global economic trend is moving sideways, with America showing a positive trend while Europe and the emerging markets are stable on a low level," Chief Executive Johan Molin said in a statement.

The rival to Stanley Black & Decker and Allegion said sales growth excluding acquisitions was 4 percent, in line with expectations and faster than the previous quarter as well as a year earlier.

Assa has seen demand recover in the past quarters, mainly in the United States, but recently also in its biggest market, Europe, where the debt crisis weighed on demand for years.

Its Americas division posted organic sales growth of 5 percent, slightly higher than expected, while the EMEA unit saw sales growth of 3 percent, matching expectations.

The group, whose products range from ordinary household locks to advanced digital entrance systems, aims to reduce dependence on mature markets and to expand in emerging markets where it sees better growth prospects.

It also expanding within new high-tech lock solutions, trialing systems for using smartphones and tablets to open doors remotely.

Assa has grown through a steady stream of acquisitions in a fragmented market for household and commercial products over the past decade that has seen it carry out near constant restructuring to leverage economies of scale.

It said a savings programme launched in December 2013 was proceeding according to plan. (1 US dollar = 7.2752 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing Niklas Pollard)