STOCKHOLM, April 24 Assa Abloy, the
world's biggest lock maker, posted a rise in first-quarter
operating profit that roughly matched expectations on Tuesday
but said it expected a weak global economy this year and weak
growth in mature markets.
Earnings before interest and tax stood at 1.66 billion
crowns ($245 million) against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll
of analysts for 1.64 billion before extraordinary items.
"On the mature markets stable economic development with
unchanged weak growth is expected, while economic growth on the
new markets is expected to be less strong than before," the
company said in a statement.
($1 = 6.7763 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Patrick Lannin)