* Repeats long-term financial targets
* Says to keep growing organically, through acquisitions
* Shares down 1.4 percent
STOCKHOLM, Nov 17 Swedish group Assa Abloy
, the world's biggest lock maker, said it was sticking
to long-term financial targets, which it will meet through
acquisitions and organic growth, helped by cost cutting.
Assa Abloy, hit in recent quarters by austerity measures
across Europe which have crimped public spending, said on
Thursday its mature markets were stable.
At a presentation for investors, chief executive Johan Molin
repeated long-term targets of an operating profit margin (EBIT)
of 16-17 percent and for 10 percent average annual sales growth
over a business cycle.
"The target is to have at least five percent acquired
growth", Molin said, adding the main value driver for the
company was still organic growth.
Assa Abloy, a rival to U.S. groups Ingersoll-Rand and
Stanley Black & Decker, said in September it was
speeding up and widening efficiency improvement measures due to
the uncertain economic outlook.
A total of 17 production units and two administrative units
are to be shut at a cost estimated at 1.3 billion Swedish crowns
($192 million), with a payback time of just over three years.
Assa Abloy's organic sales growth, closely watched by
analysts because of the steady flow of acquisitions that boosts
the overall figure, slowed to 2 percent in the third quarter
from 5 percent in the second quarter and 6 percent in the 2010
period, due to the weakening business cycle.
Assa Abloy shares were down 1.6 percent at 155.60 crowns at
1045 GMT, in line with the broader Swedish market.
($1 = 6.768 Swedish crowns)